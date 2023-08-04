Capitol Broadcasting Company Announces Increased Equity Stake in North Carolina Courage

DURHAM - Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) has announced today the addition of an increased minority equity stake in the two-time National Women's Soccer League Champion North Carolina Courage, joining other sports properties including the Durham Bulls, Holly Springs Salamanders, the Coastal Plain League, and Wolfpack Sports Properties.

"We're incredibly excited to be increasing our ownership in the NC Courage adding to the growing list of championship sports organizations in the CBC family, especially an organization that has continued to rapidly grow as a pillar of the Triangle community," said Jimmy Goodmon, President/COO of Capitol Broadcasting Company. "CBC believes in the long-term growth of women's sports and the impact it has on our local community."

"'The Beautiful Game' has only continued to grow not just in the Triangle but the entire country," said Mike Birling, Vice President of Capitol Sports. "From youth soccer, through the college ranks and into the professional levels, the state of North Carolina has not only enjoyed a rich history but seen a tremendous growth of support."

Since relocating to Raleigh, the NC Courage have won three consecutive NWSL Shields, the inaugural Women's ICC Championship, and the 2018 and 2019 NWSL Championships. Six members of the current NC Courage squad are also representing their respective countries at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, including two for the United States.

