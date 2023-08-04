Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Peak Events LLC are introducing the Jax College Baseball Classic, a round-robin tournament to be held from Feb. 23-25, 2024 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic will feature four of the nation's top college baseball teams: Auburn University, University of Iowa, University of Virginia and Wichita State University.

"We are very excited to bring the inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic to 121 Financial Ballpark in February 2024," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We know there is a huge base of college baseball fans throughout Northeast Florida looking forward to seeing four great teams. Thank you to Peak Events LLC for helping make this exciting event possible, and we cannot wait to create an extraordinary experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans."

The weekend tournament will have two games per day at 121 Financial Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased on a day-by-day basis including both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets are available now at www.jaxcbc.com. The round-robin weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 23

Wichita State vs. Virginia - 2:00 p.m.

Iowa vs. Auburn - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Auburn vs. Wichita State - 12:00 p.m.

Virginia vs. Iowa - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Wichita State vs. Iowa - 12:00 p.m.

Virginia vs. Auburn - 4:00 p.m.

*Home team is listed second

"College baseball is something that we are passionate about and it is our goal to see the sport continue to grow," said Peak Events LLC Vice President Nathan Wooldridge. "We are excited to have the opportunity to aid in that goal by working alongside a first-class organization like the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to implement this event. The Jax Classic will focus on providing a unique and memorable experience for the participating student-athletes & coaches as well as the attending fans and it is our hope to see this event become one of the most prominent early season events across college baseball."

More information can be found via www.jaxcbc.com. Fans can also follow the Jax College Baseball Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @JaxCBC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

