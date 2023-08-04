Rochester Red Wings: Homestand Highlights August 8-13

The Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) in this action-packed week of baseball!

Tuesday, August 8

(Gates-5:30 pm, First Pitch 6:45 pm)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank

IRISH NIGHT: The team will wear green shamrock-themed jerseys, plus special pre-game entertainment

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45-minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

Wednesday, August 9

(Gates-5:30 pm, First Pitch-6:45 pm)

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans 21+ will receive a Bud Light x Red Wings t-shirt courtesy of Bud Light

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are free courtesy of Lollypop Farm

GOLF NIGHT: Stay after the game for a closest-to-the-pin challenge with prizes including a complimentary entry into a remaining RDGA 2-Person Event on the RDGA Schedule for the winner and his/her partner - $225 value - for first place. 2nd place - an RDGA 'Gift Pack' which includes an RDGA shirt, water bottle, towel, etc .. $100 value - 3rd place - one dozen RDGA logoed OnCore Golf Balls $50 value courtesy of the RDGA

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45-minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

Thursday, August 10

(Gates-5:30 pm, First Pitch-6:45 pm)

NEW PLATES JERSEY DEBUT: We will be wearing a newly designed Rochester Plates jersey! Watch the reveal video here

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #3: The third of four in the Milo the Bat Dog Baseball card set will be given away to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Flower City Group

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID courtesy of Caktus AI

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. the souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Phat Kats presented by Genesee Brewing Company

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45-minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

Friday, August 11

(Gates-5:30 pm, First Pitch-6:45 pm)

MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT: Our second Marvel Theme Night of the season! Featuring special Marvel merch in the Team Store, a Marvel Giveaway, and Special Marvel hats and jerseys for the team. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game!

IRON MAN BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Red Wings x Marvel bobblehead of Iron Man courtesy of West Herr Auto Group

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks presented by Toyota

C.A.P. NIGHT: Online autographed cap auction to benefit C.A.P. (Children Awaiting Parents). Each player and coach will sign a non-game-worn Plates cap for week-long bidding at MiLBAuctions.com (beginning Tuesday at 6 pm). C.A.P. will have other auction items available for in-stadium bidding only, including an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial 1st pitch at a future Red Wings game courtesy of Children Awaiting Parents

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45-minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

Saturday, August 12

(Gates-5:30 pm, First Pitch-6:45 pm)

HOCKEY NIGHT: We will be wearing a special Red Wings hockey night jersey that will be auctioned off after the game.

RICK JEANNERET APPEARANCE: The Legendary Buffalo Sabres broadcaster will be here! Meet & Greet/Autograph signing from 5:30 pm-6:20 pm and 6:55 pm-7:30 pm. Autograph tickets will be available for $20 each

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

PIRATE HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a pirate hat courtesy of the Pirate Toy Fund.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45-minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

Sunday, August 13

(Gates-12:00 pm, First Pitch-1:05 pm)

DINO DAY: The dinosaurs are returning to the ballpark! Animatronic, riding, blow-up dinosaurs, and more will be in attendance on Dino Day courtesy of Nissan

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes, and Mittsy courtesy of Wegmans

DUNKIN' MYSTERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY: The first 750 fans 18+ will receive a Dunkin Gift Card courtesy of Dunkin

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023 every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information CLICK HERE

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45-minutes before the first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

