8.4.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (50-54, 17-13) at Gwinnett Stripers (46-58, 13-16)

LOCATION: Coolray Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #105 / ROAD #55: Indianapolis Indians (50-54, 17-13) at Gwinnett Stripers (46-58, 13-16)

PROBABLES: RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 4.72) vs. RHP Michael Soroka (3-3, 3.69)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Behind another multi-hit performance from Miguel Andújar and a trio of two-run innings, the Indianapolis Indians overcame a one-run deficit to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night, 7-4. Indy got the scoring started in the top of the second inning when Mason Martin came up to bat with runners at the corners and roped his first triple of the season. Gwinnett got on the board in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game before taking the lead with a solo homer by Chadwick Tromp in the fourth. Trailing by a run in the top of the fifth frame, Indianapolis tallied a pair of runs to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Following three consecutive walks issued to Ryan Vilade, Aaron Shackelford and Martin, Luis Hernandez smacked a two-run single to right field. Two solo home runs from Andújar and Domingo Leyba in the top of the sixth sealed the victory for the Indians.

BEST IN LEAGUE: Miguel Andújar, the International League's leading hitter, recorded his fifth-consecutive multi-hit game and his sixth such performance during his active seven-game hitting streak last night to lead the Indians' offense. Last night's game included his team-leading 15th home run of the season, breaking a tie with Aaron Shackelford (14). Since his streak began on July 27, Andújar is hitting .563 (18-for-32) with eight runs, two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI. His most recent streak includes a four-hit, five-RBI performance that made him the first Indians batter since Roberto Petagine in 1998 to have three five-RBI games in a single season. Since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, he has hit safely in 50-of-57 games while rising to the top of the IL leaderboard in batting average (.365) and hits (120); he also ranks among league qualifiers in RBI (2nd, 77), total bases (T-3rd, 194), OPS (5th, 1.012), slugging percentage (6th, .590) and doubles (T-9th, 25).

LEYBA'S LAUNCH: One of Indianapolis' newest acquisitions from Double-A Altoona, Domingo Leyba, continued his torrent Triple-A stretch with his second Indians homer as part of a two-hit performance last night. Since being promoted from the Curve on July 25, Leyba has had multiple hits in four of seven games with a .435 batting average (10-for-23), seven runs, four extra base hits and more walks (7) than strikeouts (4). He has reached base safely in each of his seven games and is working a five-game run-scoring streak since July 28. The seasoned veteran dominated in Double-A with a .343 batting average (35-for-102) in 30 games.

DIAMOND-QUALITY DEFENSE: Since July 25, the Indians are the only team in professional baseball to log a perfect fielding percentage after the Toronto Blue Jays ended their streak yesterday. During the nine-game streak, Indians fielders have been perfect in 316 total chances with 73 assists and six double plays turned. The team is 6-3 in that stretch and are tied for the second-most wins in the International League behind the Durham Bulls (7-2). The errorless streak is Indy's longest since going 12 games without an error from Aug. 12-25, 2022. This season, the Indians have the sixth-fewest errors in the 20-team IL with 69.

JOHNNY O: John O'Reilly earned his second win of the season last night with 3.0 one-run innings and three strikeouts as the Indians clinched a comeback victory. After going 0-2 with a 8.62 ERA (15er/15.2ip) in his first 16 games, O'Reilly has turned his season around with impressive numbers over the past two months. In 21 appearances since June 1, the right-hander is 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA (5er/26.1ip) and 21 strikeouts while allowing runs in just five outings. Before surrendering a run last night, O'Reilly had logged a six-game (7.2ip) scoreless streak from July 20-Aug. 1.

STRATTON SLINGS IT: Hunter Stratton dominated Stripers hitters last night, fanning five of seven total batters faced in 2.0 hitless innings to earn his second save in the past month. He matched his season highs in innings pitched and strikeouts, with his five Ks coming for the first time since April 16 vs. St. Paul. Since giving up nine earned runs in 3.0 innings across two appearances on June 10 vs. Omaha and June 15 at Iowa, Stratton has locked in with a 3-1 record, three saves, 3.63 ERA (7er/17.1ip), 24 strikeouts and 0.98 WHIP in 17 games.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Stripers continue their six-game set at Coolray Field tonight at 7:05 PM ET with the Indians looking to clinch at least a split in the series. Indianapolis leads the series, 2-1, to match their win total against the Stripers last season when they went 2-4 in Lawrenceville. Tonight, right-hander Jared Jones (2-1, 4.72) will make his eighth appearance (seventh start) with the Indians this season. Taking the mound for Gwinnett is righty Michael Soroka (3-3, 3.69), who is coming off a loss at Jacksonville. Despite making 24 total Triple-A starts with the Stripers since 2018, tonight will mark Soroka's first career appearance against the Indians.

MR. JONES: Jared Jones will look to build off his last start in his first career appearance against Gwinnett tonight. In his last start on June 28 vs. Louisville, Jones tossed 6.0 innings and limited the Bats to two runs with seven strikeouts for his first Triple-A quality start. Jones has been a strikeout machine with Indianapolis since making his Triple-A debut on 6/20, fanning 41 batters in 34.1 innings. With six-plus strikeouts in four of five outings in July, Jones led the International League in punchouts for the month (32). Over his last four outings (three starts), he is 2-0 with a 3.79 ERA (8er/19.0ip), 24 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP.

THIS DATE IN 1997: Damian Jackson went 5-for-6 as the Indians outlasted Omaha in 12 innings, 10-8. With the Indians leading 8-1, the then-Royals came back with seven runs in the final three frames to tie the game. Jackson finished a home run shy of the cycle, with his double and triple coming as two of Indy's three extra-base hits among 19 total base knocks. Chris Stynes led the offense with five RBI on a pair of two-run singles and a sacrifice fly. Seven of Indianapolis' nine batters had multi-hit performances, with Stynes and Jackson driving in multiple runs.

