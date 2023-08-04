RailRiders Downed by Red Wings 5-3
August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
(MOOSIC, PA) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 5-3 on Friday night. The Yankees #13 prospect Clayton Beetertossed a quality start in the contest.
In the top of the second Rochester got on the board first with a Matt Adams solo shot.
The RailRiders struck back in the bottom of the third. Singles from Wilmer Difo and Everson Pereira put two on for Austin Wells, who drove them both in with a double. After three SWB held a 2-1 lead.
After a pair of walks, Franchy Cordero singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to extend the RailRiders lead to 3-1.
Rochester evened it up in the top of the eighth. Three straight hits allowed two runs to cross the plate for a five apiece tie.
With a runner on, Travis Blankenhorn launched the go-ahead home run to give the Red Wings a 5-3 advantage in the eighth.
Clayton Beeter tossed a quality start, allowing just one run in six innings of work. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched in Major League rehab giving up two runs on four hits. Zach Greene had a clean frame. Ron Marinaccio (L, 0-1) let up a two-run homer in his inning.
Roddery Munoz took the first four innings for Rochester. He allowed two runs on four hits. Gerson Moreno and Daniel Mengden (W, 1-1) each worked scoreless outings.
The RailRiders and Red Wings will continue the series tomorrow with a Saturday contest. Righty Mitch Spence is scheduled to make the 6:05 PM start.
