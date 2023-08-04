Saints Blanked for Fourth Time this Season, Lose 7-0 to Clippers
August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - There was a lot of excitement in the air as three Top 30 prospects were making their Triple-A debut for the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at Huntington Park. There will be better days for the offense with those three guys in it, but Brooks Lee, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., and Yunior Severino accounted for two of the three total hits against the Columbus Clippers in a 7-0 loss, the fourth time the Saints have been blanked this season. The loss drops the Saints to 17-14 on the season.
Lee collected his first Triple-A hit in his first at bat. Slotted in the number two spot in the order, he singled into left center in the first inning. He finished the night 1-4. With two outs Trevor Larnach walked, but they were left stranded.
In the bottom of the first the Clippers scored first. With two outs and nobody on back-to-back doubles by George Valera and Jhonkensy Noel gave the Clippers a 1-0 lead.
Keirsey Jr. collected his first Triple-A hit in his first at bat in the second. With one out, he lined a single off the upper leg of pitcher Joey Cantillo that ricocheted toward the vacant shortstop area for an infield single. Keirsey Jr. would steal second, but was left stranded. He finished the night 1-3.
The Clippers added to their lead with three runs in the second. They loaded the bases to start the inning on a walk to Angel Martinez, a single from Micah Pries, and a walk to Sandy León. Raynel Delgado's RBI fielder's choice made it 2-0. An errant pickoff attempt to first by Saints starter Blayne Enlow scored Pries and sent Delgado to third increasing the lead to 3-0. With two outs Bryan Lavastida made it 4-0 with an RBI single into left. Enlow went 3.0 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking four and striking out two.
The Saints only other hit came in the fourth when Trevor Larnach singled into center. With one out Jair Camargo walked. The two moved up on a groundout and that brought up Severino. He scorched a line drive, but right at the third baseman Martinez to end the inning. Severino finished the night 0-3.
In the sixth the Clippers got back-to-back solo homers from Delgado, his fifth, and Daniel Schneeman, his 11th, making it 6-0.
The Clippers added one more in the seventh on a two-out double from Martinez followed by an RBI single from Pries increasing the lead to 7-0.
The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday at Huntington Park at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (5-0, 5.00) to the mound against Clippers RHP Peyton Battenfield (0-3, 6.55). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
