Bats Win Fourth Straight Over Omaha
August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (57-47) downed the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-52) for the fourth consecutive night, winning 8-3 on Friday night, securing the series win.
Jose Barrero led the charge at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as all nine Louisville starters reached base successfully at least once on the evening.
[Box Score]
The Bats took the lid off early as Jhonny Pereda scored on the heels of Nick Martini's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Omaha evened the score in the third, but Martini put the Bats back in front, racing around the basepaths for a triple to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning before eventually scoring on a wild pitch that walked Noelvi Marte. TJ Hopkins drew a walk to put two men on and set up a three-run bomb from Barrero that put Louisville up 5-1.
After the Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the fifth, the Bats responded immediately again off the bat of Barrero, who poked a single up the middle to plate Marte from second for his fourth RBI of the night.
The sixth inning saw Louisville add on two more runs after a leadoff double from Michael Siani and a walk from Alejo Lopez set the table for Henry Ramos' two-run double down the left field line that put the home team up 8-2.
Omaha put up one more run in the seventh but scoreless innings in relief from Evan Kravetz (0-1, 6.59 ERA), Tony Santillan (1-1, 5.82 ERA), and Silvino Bracho (1-1, 3.93 ERA) shut the door.
Levi Stoudt (3-3, 5.13 ERA) secured the win after allowing only two runs and four hits while striking out five over 5.0 solid innings.
At the plate, Alejo Lopez extended his on-base streak to 35 consecutive games after drawing two walks, tying Drew Sutton for the longest on-base streak for the Bats since 2010.
First pitch for tomorrow's game is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Reds rehabber Hunter Greene (0-0, 0.00 ERA) taking the mound for the Bats against Omaha's Jonathan Bowlan (3-2, 4.39 ERA).
- I-Cubs Swept in Double Dip - Iowa Cubs
