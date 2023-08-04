Bats Win Fourth Straight Over Omaha

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (57-47) downed the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-52) for the fourth consecutive night, winning 8-3 on Friday night, securing the series win.

Jose Barrero led the charge at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as all nine Louisville starters reached base successfully at least once on the evening.

The Bats took the lid off early as Jhonny Pereda scored on the heels of Nick Martini's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first.

Omaha evened the score in the third, but Martini put the Bats back in front, racing around the basepaths for a triple to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning before eventually scoring on a wild pitch that walked Noelvi Marte. TJ Hopkins drew a walk to put two men on and set up a three-run bomb from Barrero that put Louisville up 5-1.

After the Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the fifth, the Bats responded immediately again off the bat of Barrero, who poked a single up the middle to plate Marte from second for his fourth RBI of the night.

The sixth inning saw Louisville add on two more runs after a leadoff double from Michael Siani and a walk from Alejo Lopez set the table for Henry Ramos' two-run double down the left field line that put the home team up 8-2.

Omaha put up one more run in the seventh but scoreless innings in relief from Evan Kravetz (0-1, 6.59 ERA), Tony Santillan (1-1, 5.82 ERA), and Silvino Bracho (1-1, 3.93 ERA) shut the door.

Levi Stoudt (3-3, 5.13 ERA) secured the win after allowing only two runs and four hits while striking out five over 5.0 solid innings.

At the plate, Alejo Lopez extended his on-base streak to 35 consecutive games after drawing two walks, tying Drew Sutton for the longest on-base streak for the Bats since 2010.

First pitch for tomorrow's game is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Reds rehabber Hunter Greene (0-0, 0.00 ERA) taking the mound for the Bats against Omaha's Jonathan Bowlan (3-2, 4.39 ERA).

