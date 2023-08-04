Singles And Stolen Bases Send Stripers Over Indians, 5-3

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers used five stolen bases and a trio of RBI singles to put up three runs in the eighth inning and defeat the Indianapolis Indians in comeback fashion on Friday night at Coolray Field, 5-3.

Trailing by one run, Gwinnett (47-58, 14-16) used baserunning to its advantage to set up runners in scoring position. With Braeden Shewmake on third base following a leadoff single and pair of stolen bases, former Indians backstop Joe Hudson singled home the game-tying run. Yolmer Sanchez then singled home pinch runner Magneuris Sierra from second base following another stolen base as the game-winning run.

Indianapolis (50-55, 17-14) got on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Miguel Andújar, extending the slugger's hitting streak to eight consecutive games. Since July 27, Andújar owns a .528 batting average (19-for-36) with 13 RBI.

A double by Joe Dunand with runners at the corners in the third inning gave the Stripers a chance to take the lead, but a well-executed relay from center fielder Chris Owings, second baseman Nick Gonzales and catcher Grant Koch nabbed the go-ahead run at the plate. They then took a one-run lead in the fifth on a Luke Williams solo home run.

The Indians strung together hits in the sixth to retake the lead. With two outs and one run on, Mason Martin launched a 406-foot double off the wall to tie the game. Pinch hitter Canaan Smith-Njigba then singled home Martin.

After Indians starter Jared Jones fanned seven batters through 5.2 innings of work, the Indians bullpen took over. Rob Zastryzny allowed a leadoff single in the eighth inning before Duane Underwood Jr. (L, 0-5) entered and surrendered the game-tying and winning runs.

Mike Soroka battled well with Jones, racking up eight punchouts over 5.0 one-run innings. The Stripers' final three innings belonged to Seth Elledge, Ben Heller (W, 4-2) and Grant Holmes, who held the Indians hitless as the offense mounted a comeback.

Gwinnett's five bases swiped ties an Indians record for the most stolen bases surrendered in a road game in the Victory Field era, last occurring on May 18, 2018 at Durham.

The six-game series continues on Saturday night as both teams look to take a lead in the set. With first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM ET at Coolray Field, LHP Cam Alldred (7-3, 4.79) is set to take the hill for Indy against RHP Allan Winans (7-3, 2.89).

