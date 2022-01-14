Swaney's Shorthanded Tally Lifts Iowa to 4-3 Victory over Chicago

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (13-13-2-2; 30 pts.) defeated the Chicago Wolves (23-6-1-1; 48 pts.) at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 14, 4-3. Newly signed Wild forward Eric Staal recorded a goal and an assist in the win.

Chicago defenseman Max Lajoie scored on the power play from the left point at 19:51 of the first period to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

After the first period, the Wolves led 1-0 over the Wild. Iowa outshot Chicago 10-6 in the first period.

Just 34-seconds into the second period, Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee finished a chance at the right post of Chicago goaltender Alex Lyon (25 saves) to tie the game at one goal apiece. Iowa forwards Marco Rossi and Mason Shaw recorded assists on the goal.

13-seconds after Chaffee's tally, Staal scored from just outside of Lyon's crease on a feed from Wild forward Kyle Rau 47-seconds into the second period. Rau and Iowa forward Nick Swaney were credited with assists on Staal's first goal as a member of the Iowa Wild. His goal gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Iowa forward Dominic Turgeon scored on a deflected wrist shot from the left side half wall at 4:50 of the second period to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Turgeon's goal was assisted by Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts and Wild forward Adam Beckman.

On the power play, Wolves forward C.J. Smith beat Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre (29 saves) on a one-timer from the right circle to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Wild.

At the conclusion of the second stanza, Iowa led 3-2 and held a 23-17 lead in total shots. The Wild outshot the Wolves 13-11 in the second period.

With the Wild on the power play, Wolves forward Andrew Poturalski beat McIntyre on a breakaway at 4:42 of the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Swaney collected a pass from Staal and scored on a shorthanded breakaway chance to make the score 4-3 in favor of Iowa at 14:11 of the third period. Staal was credited with the lone assist on the play.

At 18:13 of the third period, Chicago pulled Lyon for the extra attacker. However, the Wolves could not beat McIntyre for a fourth time, and the Wild prevailed by a score of 4-3.

Chicago outshot Iowa 15-6 in the third period and 32-29 on the night.

The Wolves scored on two of their seven power play chances and the Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play in the game. Iowa and Chicago both scored a shorthanded goal in the third period.

Next on the schedule for Iowa, another matchup with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

