Comets Sign Goaltender Kasel to Professional Tryout Contract
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Brandon Kasel of the Adirondack Thunder to a professional tryout contract. Also, the team announced they have released goaltender David Tomeo from his amateur tryout contract.
Kasel, 25, hails from Ithaca, New York and played his collegiate career with Skidmore College. This season with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, Kasel has skated in five games with a record of 2-2-1 holding a .921 save percentage and a 2.42 goals against average. Kasel attending Comets training camp before the start of the 2021-22 season. Kasel played junior hockey for the Syracuse Stars which later became the Utica Junior Comets. The Stars program started in 1985 and includes former NHL goaltender and President of the Utica Comets, Robert Esche as an alumnus. Brandon played U-18 Midgets in 2014-2015 and one year of Junior Hockey for the Stars in 2015-2016.
The Comets returns to action tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center against their rival the Syracuse Crunch with a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. The team will return to action on the road tomorrow against Syracuse on the road at 7:00 PM.
