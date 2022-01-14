Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Placed right wing Troy Terry in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson from the Taxi Squad to the active roster.

Assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the Taxi Squad from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

