Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Placed right wing Troy Terry in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson from the Taxi Squad to the active roster.
Assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the Taxi Squad from San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Send Slavin, Mitchell and Beaudin to IceHogs; McKay Heads to Indy and Lee Released - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Sign Forward Derek Gentile - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Goaltender Kasel to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Pascal Laberge to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #27: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack & Open Six-Game Homestand Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.