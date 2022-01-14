Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Criscuolo joined the Red Wings for the fourth time this season on Jan. 13. He has logged two games this year with Detroit and earned his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo, 29, has appeared in 11 NHL contests, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11-18) from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career high for the forward. The sixth-year-pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which tied for a season high for Grand Rapids. After being sidelined in the first four games due to an injury, Criscuolo has made up for his lost time with 22 points (10-12-22) in 21 outings.

