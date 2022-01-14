Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series Coming to PPL Center

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers have announced that they will meet in a pair of Rookie Games at PPL Center in Allentown to open the 2022-23 season. The Rookie Games will take place on Friday, September 16th at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, September 17th at 5:05 p.m.

"This is the perfect way to start the hockey season," Phantoms Owner Jim Brooks said. "The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers are two of the biggest names in sports, a bright spotlight will certainly be on Downtown Allentown and the PPL Center for this special two-game event."

"We are very pleased to host this two-game Rookie Series vs. the New York Rangers at PPL Center," said Flyers President and General Manager Chuck Fletcher. "Our rivalry with the Rangers is one of the best in the NHL and this gives us and the fans in the Lehigh Valley a great opportunity to see our prospects go head-to-head."

The state-of-the-art PPL Center opened in September of 2014 bringing exciting hockey, entertainment, and community events to the heart of the Lehigh Valley region and serving as the anchor and main catalyst to the revitalization and growth of downtown Allentown. Since debuting, the 10,000-seat multipurpose venue has spurred over $1.5 billion in development and Allentown is now listed as a premier city that is one of the fastest-growing in America with over 5,000 new people working downtown and over three-million square feet developed.

Among several honors and accolades, Allentown earned a Gold 2019 National Planning Achievement Award for Urban Design from the American Planning Association and the Downtown Allentown Revitalization District won a Global Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute in 2017-18 joined by only 12 other real estate development projects in the world and just seven other projects in the United States. Downtown Allentown's revitalization has attracted many high-profile businesses into the city.

"We are excited to be part of this two-game Rookie Series against the Flyers, and we would like to thank the Flyers organization for hosting these games," Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury said. "We look forward to seeing our prospects play in this setting."

"It's special to have this kind of relationship with the Flyers in which we get to host NHL preseason events like this," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "We see the top Flyers' prospects on the Phantoms all the time of course. But to have the additional opportunity to welcome the Philadelphia Flyers into our building and our community is extraordinary."

Ticket information for these Rookie Games will be available at a later date. For any questions in regards to this event, please email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.

