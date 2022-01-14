Blackhawks Send Slavin, Mitchell and Beaudin to IceHogs; McKay Heads to Indy and Lee Released

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defensemen Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

The IceHogs also today announced that forward Riley McKay has been returned on loaned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and defenseman Mike Lee has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

