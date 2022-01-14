Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko

January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Pavel Buchnevich in COVID protocols.

In addition, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.

Forward Alexei Toropchenko and defenseman Calle Rosen have been assigned to the taxi squad.

The T-Birds are back at home in the MassMutual Center for the upcoming weekend - facing the Laval Rocket on Friday the 14th at 7:05 p.m. and the Providence Bruins on Saturday the 15th at 7:05 p.m. for a special Throwback Night featuring vintage Springfield Falcons jerseys.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.