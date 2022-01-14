Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to get back into the win column following Wednesday night's heartbreaking overtime loss tonight as they return to action to face the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin's Donuts Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins. It is also the third of five meetings between the sides at the Dunkin' Donuts Center and the first of two meetings this month. The rivals will meet again in 14 days, on January 28th, at the XL Center in Hartford.

In the last meeting, the Bruins claimed the first regulation victory of the season series, blanking the Wolf Pack by a final score of 4-0 on New Year's Eve. Oskar Steen paced the Bruin attack with three points (1 g, 2 a) on the afternoon, while Jesper Froden scored the eventual winner just 4:57 into the contest. Veteran Troy Grosenick made 17 saves for the shutout victory.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1-1-0 against the Bruins this season, while the Bruins are 2-0-1-1 against the Pack. Both prior meetings in Providence, on November 13th and 19th, were 2-1 overtime decisions split by the clubs.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 2-1 overtime decision last time out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Checkers. Austin Rueschhoff opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season 18:56 into the second period, but the Pack couldn't hold off the Checkers in the final frame. Grigori Denisenko tied the tilt at 10:28 of the third period, then won it just 1:52 into overtime. The loss dropped Hartford to 1-2-1-0 in January.

Tanner Fritz leads active Wolf Pack skaters in points with 17 (4 g, 13 a) on the season. Ty Ronning, meanwhile, leads active Wolf Pack skaters in goals with eight.

Defenseman Nils Lundkvist, assigned by the parent New York Rangers on January 11th, made his AHL debut on Wednesday night and scored an assist in the loss. Forward Jacob Hayhurst made his Wolf Pack debut on Wednesday after signing a PTO earlier in the day. The Pack released defenseman Brandon Fortunato from his PTO on Thursday.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins enter tonight's game with a record of 13-9-3-1 following a 4-3 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders on January 5th. The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Samuel Asselin and Froden, but the Islanders would storm back to score four of the game's final five goals for the victory. The Bruins two games last weekend against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Former Wolf Pack forward Steven Fogarty leads active Bruins with 19 points (6 g, 13 a) on the season. Zach Senyshyn leads active skaters in goals with eight. The Bruins lost Steen, their leading scorer, who was recalled by the parent Boston Bruins on January 4th. They did, however, gain goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who was assigned on Wednesday. He'll make his season debut with Providence tonight.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us this tomorrow night for 'Decades Night' at the XL Center! We'll be celebrating the top music and pop-culture moments from the 1980's, 1990's, and the 2000's! The first 1,500 fans will also receive a fanny pack thanks to our friends at CM Concessions! Puck drop against the Laval Rocket is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Tickets for 'Decades Night' are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

