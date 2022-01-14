Roadrunners Acquire Stephen Harper
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson announced today that the team has acquired forward Stephen Harper from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations.
Harper has appeared in six games this year with the Wolves and fifteen games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets where he totaled eight goals and ten assists for 18 points.
Last season, with Fort Wayne, the Hamilton, Ontario native was named the MVP of the ECHL's Kelly Cup Playoffs as the Komets captured the league's Championship as he notched 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 12 playoff games. The six-foot-three forward became the first rookie since 2012 to receive the honor. He had 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 43 regular season games as a rookie with Fort Wayne.
Prior to joining Fort Wayne, the 26-year-old spent four seasons with Acadia University and amassed 130 points (46 goals, 84 assists) and 90 penalty minutes in 109 games. Harper also played in the Ontario Hockey League with Erie, Belleville, Hamilton and Niagara - scoring 228 points (96 goals, 132 assists) over five seasons in 324 games.
