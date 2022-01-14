Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Friday that the club has assigned forward Lauri Pajuniemi to the Hartford Wolf Pack from the active roster, while also reassigning forward Justin Richards and defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack from the taxi squad. In addition, the Wolf Pack have released defenseman Brandon Fortunato from his PTO.
Pajuniemi, selected in the fifth round (132nd overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 15 points (7 g, 8 a) in 27 games during his rookie AHL season. Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal on opening night against the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
Richards, signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth on April 2nd, 2020, was assigned to the taxi squad on January 12th. He has skated in 26 games in his second season with the Wolf Pack, scoring four points (2 g, 2 a).
Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 21 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 17 points (4 g, 13 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He's also skated in three NHL games with the Rangers on the campaign.
Fortunato, signed by the Wolf Pack to a PTO on December 28th, skated in three games for the club. He has reported back to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, where has scored nine assists in 13 games so far this season.
The Wolf Pack return to action tonight when they visit the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when they host the Laval Rocket on 'Decades Night'! Please note that puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022
- Forward Lukas Reichel Becomes 105th IceHogs Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fifth to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum To Skate With Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: January 14 & 15 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Acquire Stephen Harper - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series Coming to PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kile Added, Zamula and Millman Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Send Slavin, Mitchell and Beaudin to IceHogs; McKay Heads to Indy and Lee Released - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Sign Forward Derek Gentile - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Goaltender Kasel to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Pascal Laberge to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #27: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack & Open Six-Game Homestand Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Heartbreaker against Checkers at XL Center
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Date with Checkers
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO