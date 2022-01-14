Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Friday that the club has assigned forward Lauri Pajuniemi to the Hartford Wolf Pack from the active roster, while also reassigning forward Justin Richards and defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack from the taxi squad. In addition, the Wolf Pack have released defenseman Brandon Fortunato from his PTO.

Pajuniemi, selected in the fifth round (132nd overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 15 points (7 g, 8 a) in 27 games during his rookie AHL season. Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal on opening night against the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Richards, signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth on April 2nd, 2020, was assigned to the taxi squad on January 12th. He has skated in 26 games in his second season with the Wolf Pack, scoring four points (2 g, 2 a).

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 21 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 17 points (4 g, 13 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He's also skated in three NHL games with the Rangers on the campaign.

Fortunato, signed by the Wolf Pack to a PTO on December 28th, skated in three games for the club. He has reported back to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, where has scored nine assists in 13 games so far this season.

The Wolf Pack return to action tonight when they visit the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when they host the Laval Rocket on 'Decades Night'! Please note that puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

