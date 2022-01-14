Series Preview vs. Ontario: January 14 & 15

January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena, and again on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 16-8-2-1. They rank third in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they're 7-2-1-0.

Henderson and Ontario last met on New Year's Eve at Toyota Arena, with a 4-1 win for the Silver Knights. The four goals scored came from Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Corcoran, Ben Jones and Pavel Dorofeyev. In the two matchups this season, each team has won a contest.

Silver Knight's Colt Conrad is ranked second in the AHL shooting percentage, with 5 goals in 16 shots, his percentage sitting at 31.3 percent.

Henderson's goaltender Logan Thompson is ranked 13th overall in the AHL with his 2.50 goal against average. Last game, Thompson broke the 1100-minute mark and is having his second-best season in terms of save percentage boasting 93.1percent. The Silver Knights have won 11 games with Thompson in goal, putting him third in AHL with number of wins while in goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ontario Reign's season record is currently 16-6-3-1. They rank second in the Pacific Division.

T.J. Tynan has been the catalyst for the forecheck of the Reign. He leads Ontario with 31 points (6G, 25A). When the Reign and Silver Knights met on Nov. 3, he earned two goals and one assist. Tynan ranks seventh overall in AHL point leaders with 31 points (6G, 25A), and ranks second in total assists. Martin Frk, who is currently with the LA Kings taxi squad, has earned 29 points (14A, 15G). Jaret Anderson-Dolan has put up 19 points (8G, 11A) and is ranked third in the AHL in powerplay goals, with six of his eight total goals coming from the powerplay.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta has a goal against average of 2.95. Villalta has clocked 814:36 minutes played. He has successfully blocked 340 out of 380 shots on goal this season. The Reign have won 10 out of 14 games with Villalta in the net.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Wednesday, the Henderson Silver Knights upset the division-leading Stockton Heat at Orleans Arena. The first goal was scored by Zach Hayes just 34-seconds into the first period. The remainder of the period was scoreless, but Henderson scored three goals in the second frame, which came from Ben Jones, Sven Bartschi, and Jake Leschyshyn. Pavel Dorofeyev notched the fifth goal of the night to start the third period. This contest was the eighth out of the past nine games that the Silver Knights have scored on the power play. The game resulted in a 5-2 win for Henderson.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 24 points (12G, 12A)

Daniil Miromanov: 20 points (3G, 17A)

Ben Jones: 17 points (12G, 5A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 14 points (8G, 6A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 14 points (7G, 7A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Jan. 14: Watch on AHLtv and listen on 1230 The Game

Jan. 15: Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network, Listen on 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.