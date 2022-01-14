IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack & Open Six-Game Homestand Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Monsters

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs open season-long, six-game homestand tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tonight is the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs Begin 2022 with Red-Hot Offense

In their first games of 2022 last weekend, the IceHogs erupted for 14 goals and outscored their opponents 14-2! The IceHogs shutout the Chicago Wolves, 8-0, on Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center and skated to a 6-2 win at Milwaukee on Saturday.

With their 14 goals, the IceHogs tied a team record for the most goals scored in a two-game span. On Apr. 19, 2013, the IceHogs defeated the San Antonio Rampage 9-4 and earned a 5-3 win at Texas the next night. The nine goals vs. San Antonio is the most the IceHogs have scored in a single AHL game in their history.

Lukas Reichel Takes Off in 2022; Earns NHL Debut

Former IceHogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel scored three goals and three assists in the two games last weekend, earning him the AHL Player of the Week award. He picked up two goals and two assists for four points on Friday vs. Chicago and added a goal and an assist on Saturday at Milwaukee. He is the first IceHogs player to earn the AHL's weekly award since defenseman Adam Clendening grabbed two goals and five assists for seven points in three games in week 30 of the 2017-18 season.

Reichel is the first IceHogs skater to register a four-point game since Spencer Abbott netted two goals and two assists vs. Milwaukee on Apr. 7, 2015.

On Wednesday, he earned his first call-up to the Chicago Blackhawks and became the 105th IceHogs alumni to go from Rockford to Chicago and fifth alum this season to make his NHL debut on Thursday when he took the ice with the Blackhawks against the Montreal Canadiens. He joins forward Josiah Slavin, defensemen Jakub Galvas and Isaak Phillips and goaltender Arvid Soderblom as IceHogs to make their NHL debuts with the Blackhawks this season.

Home, Sweet Home

The IceHogs begin a season-long, six-game homestand tonight against the Monsters and will rematch tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17 and host the Chicago Wolves at 1 p.m. The homestand will continue on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars. Friday is another $2 Bud Light Friday and Saturday is the IceHogs' annual Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare by Walter, Inc. The home cooking wraps up on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild on a Winning Weekday. Buy Tickets and View Full Promotions

The Rockford IceHogs rematch against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center! Join us for the action with tickets starting as low as $11! Buy Tickets

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 13-11-1-1 (3rd, Central Division)

Cleveland: 11-9-4-3 (5th, North Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland

Sun., Mar. 13 at Cleveland

Tues., Mar. 15 at Cleveland

IceHogs vs. Monsters 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

38-31-3-1 (23-13-1-0 at home, 15-18-2-1 at Cleveland)

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (3rd season with Monsters)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

