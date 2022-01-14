T-Birds Announce Roster Moves
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today they have signed defenseman Nate Kallen, forward Patrick Shea, and goaltender Zach Bouthillier to professional tryouts. All three players had been skating with the Maine Mariners.
Kallen, 24, posted seven points in 16 games for the Mariners this season. The Ferris State alumnus tallied 19 points in 2020-21 with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem over 25 games.
Shea, 24, a University of Maine alumnus, made his professional debut with the Mariners this season. A seventh-round draft choice of the Florida Panthers in 2015, Shea has six points (four goals, two assists) in 24 games.
Bouthillier, 22, has appeared in seven games for the Mariners this season, with a 2-2-1 record, a 3.60 goals-against average, and a .898 save percentage. He was a seventh-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018.
In addition, the Thunderbirds announced the recall of forward Mitchell Balmas from the Worcester Railers. Signed by Springfield earlier this month, Balmas is in his first professional season. In his final junior season with the QMJHL's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Balmas tallied 43 points and 39 assists in 64 games during the 2018-19 season.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022
- T-Birds Announce Roster Moves - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Lukas Reichel Becomes 105th IceHogs Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fifth to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum To Skate With Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: January 14 & 15 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Acquire Stephen Harper - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series Coming to PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kile Added, Zamula and Millman Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Send Slavin, Mitchell and Beaudin to IceHogs; McKay Heads to Indy and Lee Released - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Sign Forward Derek Gentile - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Goaltender Kasel to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Pascal Laberge to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #27: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack & Open Six-Game Homestand Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Announce Roster Moves
- Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko
- T-Birds Host Throwback Night Saturday
- Blues Recall Rosen, Walker to Taxi Squad
- T-Birds Valiant Comeback Effort Falls Short