T-Birds Announce Roster Moves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today they have signed defenseman Nate Kallen, forward Patrick Shea, and goaltender Zach Bouthillier to professional tryouts. All three players had been skating with the Maine Mariners.

Kallen, 24, posted seven points in 16 games for the Mariners this season. The Ferris State alumnus tallied 19 points in 2020-21 with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem over 25 games.

Shea, 24, a University of Maine alumnus, made his professional debut with the Mariners this season. A seventh-round draft choice of the Florida Panthers in 2015, Shea has six points (four goals, two assists) in 24 games.

Bouthillier, 22, has appeared in seven games for the Mariners this season, with a 2-2-1 record, a 3.60 goals-against average, and a .898 save percentage. He was a seventh-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018.

In addition, the Thunderbirds announced the recall of forward Mitchell Balmas from the Worcester Railers. Signed by Springfield earlier this month, Balmas is in his first professional season. In his final junior season with the QMJHL's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Balmas tallied 43 points and 39 assists in 64 games during the 2018-19 season.

