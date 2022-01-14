Monsters Suffer Setback in 5-2 Loss to IceHogs
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-10-4-3 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rockford's Wyatt Kalynuk started the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:13 of the opening frame, but Carson Meyer responded with a tally off the draw at 11:47 assisted by Josh Dunne tying the game. The IceHogs had the final say of the first period after a shorthanded marker from Mike Hardman at 17:19 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Rockford recorded two quick goals in the middle frame at 5:14 from Dylan McLaughlin and 5:29 from Michal Teply ending Cleveland's starting goaltender Jet Greaves night. Kevin Stenlund converted on a man-advantage at 7:39 off assists from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen cutting the score to 4-2 heading into the final intermission. The IceHogs' Ian Mitchell topped off the game with an empty-net goal at 17:23 of the third period pushing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 11 saves in relief of Greaves who had 5 stops in defeat while Rockford's Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves in the victory.
The Monsters face a rematch against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, January 15, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
RFD 2 2 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 35 1/5 5/6 21 min / 9 inf
RFD 21 1/6 4/5 20 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 5 4 1-3-0
CLE Johnson ND 11 0 1-0-1
RFD Soderblom W 33 2 5-5-0
Cleveland Record: 11-10-4-3, 5th North Division
Rockford Record: 14-11-1-1, 4th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022
- Griffins Extend Home Point Streak to Seven Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Suffer Setback in 5-2 Loss to IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Earn Point in OT Loss at Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Sandin 2 Goals, Metcalf 39 Saves, Point Streak at 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Swaney's Shorthanded Tally Lifts Iowa to 4-3 Victory over Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Despite Barrage of Shots, Penguins Foiled by Phantoms, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Swayman Returns, P-Bruins Score Five Goals to Take Down Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Secure Point But Drop OT Heartbreaker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Defeat Crunch in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally, But Iowa Answers - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Fall 5-1 to Bruins in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Announce Roster Moves - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Lukas Reichel Becomes 105th IceHogs Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fifth to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum To Skate With Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: January 14 & 15 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Acquire Stephen Harper - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series Coming to PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kile Added, Zamula and Millman Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Send Slavin, Mitchell and Beaudin to IceHogs; McKay Heads to Indy and Lee Released - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Sign Forward Derek Gentile - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Goaltender Kasel to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Pascal Laberge to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #27: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack & Open Six-Game Homestand Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Suffer Setback in 5-2 Loss to IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Home Game against Utica
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Use Late Heroics to Topple Griffins in Overtime
- Monsters Rally to Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Admirals