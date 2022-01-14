Monsters Suffer Setback in 5-2 Loss to IceHogs

ROCKFORD, IL - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-10-4-3 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rockford's Wyatt Kalynuk started the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:13 of the opening frame, but Carson Meyer responded with a tally off the draw at 11:47 assisted by Josh Dunne tying the game. The IceHogs had the final say of the first period after a shorthanded marker from Mike Hardman at 17:19 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Rockford recorded two quick goals in the middle frame at 5:14 from Dylan McLaughlin and 5:29 from Michal Teply ending Cleveland's starting goaltender Jet Greaves night. Kevin Stenlund converted on a man-advantage at 7:39 off assists from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen cutting the score to 4-2 heading into the final intermission. The IceHogs' Ian Mitchell topped off the game with an empty-net goal at 17:23 of the third period pushing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 11 saves in relief of Greaves who had 5 stops in defeat while Rockford's Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves in the victory.

The Monsters face a rematch against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, January 15, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 - - 2

RFD 2 2 1 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 1/5 5/6 21 min / 9 inf

RFD 21 1/6 4/5 20 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 5 4 1-3-0

CLE Johnson ND 11 0 1-0-1

RFD Soderblom W 33 2 5-5-0

Cleveland Record: 11-10-4-3, 5th North Division

Rockford Record: 14-11-1-1, 4th Central Division

