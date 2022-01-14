Forward Lukas Reichel Becomes 105th IceHogs Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fifth to Make NHL Debut this Season

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel became the 105th Rockford IceHogs alumni to go to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 138th to reach the National Hockey League, making his NHL debut last night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Reichel skated in just over 15 minutes of action last night with three shots on goal in his NHL debut and joins defenseman Isaak Phillips, Jakub Galvas, forward Josiah Slavin and goaltender Arvid Soderblom as members of the IceHogs to make their NHL debuts with the Blackhawks this season.

Reichel, 19, was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 National Hockey League Draft. At the time of his first NHL callup on Wednesday, he shares third among AHL rookies and leads IceHogs skaters with 11 goals during the 2021-22 campaign. Reichel's 20 points share ninth among AHL rookies and also leads Rockford. The Nürnberg, Germany native was recently named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 9 after registering six points (3G, 3A) in two Rockford victories.

