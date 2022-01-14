Panthers Assign Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte
January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
As the Panthers continue to get healthier, Florida has assigned Aleksi Heponiemi and Owen Tippett to Charlotte.
Heponiemi, 23, has logged four games for the Panthers this past season - including each of their last two wins over Carolina and Vancouver. He returns to Charlotte where he has logged 13 points (4g, 9a) in 22 games this season for the Checkers.
Tippett, 22, is in his third full pro season and has spent the majority of his career in the NHL, putting up 30 points (12g, 18a) in 85 games for the Panthers - including 11 (4g, 7a) om 33 games this season.
The 10th overall pick in 2017, Tippett has appeared in 51 career AHL games for Springfield and posted 42 points (20g, 21a). Most of that came in the 2019-20 campaign, where Tippett led the Thunderbirds with 40 points (19g, 21a) in 46 games and earned a spot in the AHL All-Star Game.
Additionally, the Panthers have signed Evan Fitzpatrick and recalled him from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their taxi squad. Fitzpatrick, who began this season on an AHL contract with the Checkers, appeared in one game for Charlotte and picked up a win.
In a separate roster move, the Checkers have released Nick Albano from his PTO. The blue liner appeared in one game for Charlotte.
The Checkers hit the Bojangles Coliseum ice for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, when they host the Texas Stars to kick off a stretch of six games in nine days.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022
- T-Birds Announce Roster Moves - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Lukas Reichel Becomes 105th IceHogs Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fifth to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum To Skate With Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: January 14 & 15 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Acquire Stephen Harper - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series Coming to PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kile Added, Zamula and Millman Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall Joshua, Toropchenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Send Slavin, Mitchell and Beaudin to IceHogs; McKay Heads to Indy and Lee Released - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Sign Forward Derek Gentile - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Goaltender Kasel to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Penguins Sign Pascal Laberge to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #27: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Look to Continue High-Scoring Attack & Open Six-Game Homestand Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday vs. Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Assign Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte
- Denisenko Drives Checkers Past Hartford in OT
- Daccord Stymies Islanders in Shootout Win
- Panthers Assign Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte
- Checkers' Return Spoiled with 5-1 Loss to Islanders