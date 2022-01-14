Panthers Assign Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte

As the Panthers continue to get healthier, Florida has assigned Aleksi Heponiemi and Owen Tippett to Charlotte.

Heponiemi, 23, has logged four games for the Panthers this past season - including each of their last two wins over Carolina and Vancouver. He returns to Charlotte where he has logged 13 points (4g, 9a) in 22 games this season for the Checkers.

Tippett, 22, is in his third full pro season and has spent the majority of his career in the NHL, putting up 30 points (12g, 18a) in 85 games for the Panthers - including 11 (4g, 7a) om 33 games this season.

The 10th overall pick in 2017, Tippett has appeared in 51 career AHL games for Springfield and posted 42 points (20g, 21a). Most of that came in the 2019-20 campaign, where Tippett led the Thunderbirds with 40 points (19g, 21a) in 46 games and earned a spot in the AHL All-Star Game.

Additionally, the Panthers have signed Evan Fitzpatrick and recalled him from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their taxi squad. Fitzpatrick, who began this season on an AHL contract with the Checkers, appeared in one game for Charlotte and picked up a win.

In a separate roster move, the Checkers have released Nick Albano from his PTO. The blue liner appeared in one game for Charlotte.

The Checkers hit the Bojangles Coliseum ice for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, when they host the Texas Stars to kick off a stretch of six games in nine days.

