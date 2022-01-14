T-Birds Secure Point But Drop OT Heartbreaker

January 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Justin Ducharme of the Springfield Thunderbirds scores against the Laval Rocket

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Justin Ducharme of the Springfield Thunderbirds scores against the Laval Rocket(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-10-3-1) picked up a point to remain in a tie for first in the Atlantic Division, but the Laval Rocket (14-10-2-0) completed a third-period comeback with a 4-3 overtime win on Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

After a subpar first period showing on Monday in Toronto, the T-Birds enjoyed the home cooking at the Thunderdome. Just 7:32 into the first, Mathias Laferriere chipped a puck out at his own blue line, springing Keean Washkurak on a 2-on-1. From the right circle, the rookie looked off the pass option before snapping a wrister through the five-hole of Kevin Poulin to give Springfield the 1-0 edge. It was the 20-year-old's 10th goal of his rookie season, and his sixth tally in his last nine games.

Springfield's power play entered off a red-hot road swing that saw the man advantage convert on five of 10 opportunities north of the border. That feast continued on their first power play chance on Friday, as Michael Kim's point shot skittered to Mackenzie MacEachern in the left-wing corner. The winger quickly swung it back into the crease, pinballing it off of Poulin's leg and across the line to make it a 2-0 game at 16:27.

Not to be outdone, rookie goalie Colten Ellis stood tall at the opposite goal crease, denying 13 Rocket shots in the first, including a wicked one-time chance from point-blank range off the tape of ex-Thunderbird Danick Martel.

The Rocket took a bite out of the Thunderbirds' lead at the 3:17 mark of the second when Justin Ducharme arrived to a loose puck scramble near the left-wing circle and twisted a shot that evaded Ellis to make it a 2-1 score.

However, the Thunderbirds would not let Laval sniff a tie score, and just 65 seconds later, Sam Anas extended his personal point streak to four games as he walked down the slot and snapped a forehand shot that eluded Poulin's glove hand, restoring Springfield's two-goal lead at 3-1 at the 4:22 marker.

Poulin turned his game around from there, making two spectacular point-blank saves on MacEachern - one with a two-pad stack in the second period, and one with the paddle of his stick in the third. With their goaltender keeping the team in the thick of the game, the Rocket propelled themselves back in the third period. First, Alexandre Fortin poked a puck away at the Laval blue line and pulled away from the defense before tucking a backhander through the five-hole of Ellis, making it a 3-2 game at the 5:19 mark of the third.

While Ellis and the Thunderbirds held down the fort for much of the period, Laval would not go away, and with just 3:48 left in regulation, they finally got back even as Tobie Paquette-Bisson crashed the net-front and jammed a loose puck past a fallen T-Bird in the crease to tie the game at 3 and force overtime.

Former Thunderbird Jean-Sebastian Dea played the hero role against his old team in the extra period when he skated across the right-wing side and snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Ellis just 48 seconds into overtime to give Laval the come-from-behind win.

Springfield gets an immediate chance for a bounce-back win on Saturday night as they welcome the Providence Bruins for Throwback Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. as the T-Birds wear Falcons throwback jerseys. There will be a live postgame auction for fans interested in purchasing a unique collectible!

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.