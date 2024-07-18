Swaggerty's Clutch Hit Seals Doubleheader Split

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former major leaguer came through in the biggest moment for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Travis Swaggerty delivered a walk-off single in the second game of a doubleheader, securing a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Lincoln Saltdogs from Legends Field.

"I was looking for something up that I could drive into the outfield," Swaggerty said. "I was looking for something to barrel, fortunately, I did."

The win split the doubleheader after Lincoln won the first game 4-1. Every run in the doubleheader was scored in extra innings.

Swaggerty's game-winner in the 10th sent the Legends Field faithful home happy.

"The fan support has been incredible," Swaggerty said. "We're lucky to have fans like this."

The Monarchs have collected four walk-off wins this season.

GAME 1: Lincoln, 4-1 (8)

Starting pitcher Jackson Goddard cruised early in the opener. The right-hander needed just 18 pitches to set down the first six outs en route to his best start of the season.

Goddard recorded five scoreless innings for the first time this season and allowed just two hits.

Both teams struggled to break through. Goddard and Lincoln starter Karan Patel were brilliant with runners in scoring position.

Lincoln and Kansas City (27-30) combined to leave 12 runners on base against the respective starters. Patel matched Goddard with five shutout frames.

Kansas City left seven on base in the regulation innings. Lincoln took the lead off a deflected RBI double by Spencer Henson in the eighth inning.

Alex Baeza's three-run home run shortly after lifted the Saltdogs (21-40) to the win.

Trent Giambrone started the eighth inning rally, delivering an RBI single to left field. Giambrone drove in an RBI in each of the two games of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra argued the final call of the game. Swaggerty was called out at first base with runners at second and third after nearly legging out an infield single.

GAME 2: Kansas City, 3-2 (10)

Giambrone and Swaggerty came up with the big hits in the nightcap. The former major leaguers combined to drive in all three Monarchs runs in the win.

Swaggerty's sharp line drive clinched a fourth win in five games for Kansas City.

"It's huge to get hot going into the break," Swaggerty said. "The pitchers kept us in the games, it was really huge to get that last win."

Kevin Milam kept the theme of strong pitching rolling, breezing through four scoreless innings.

Lincoln threatened in the fifth, but the right-hander stood strong. Milam picked up his third strikeout before a pair of fly balls to Danny Amaral wrapped up the action.

Relievers Damon Jones and Jonathan Sprinkle each excelled in long innings. The two combined for five strikeouts in four innings, giving up just one earned run.

The Monarchs responded to a Saltdogs' two-run eighth with two of his own. Swaggerty tied the game with one out in the eighth inning, piecing a single to right-center field.

Former Kansas Jayhawk Zack Leban delivered a crucial 10th inning. The right-hander delivered two strikeouts to record his second win of the season.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs close their series with a rubber match on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.. Kansas City, Missouri native Hunter McMahon gets the ball for the Monarchs against Foster Pace. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

