A Hit Parade By Cleburne Leads To 12-2 Win

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders' Korey Holland at bat

(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford)

Cleburne, TX - RF Korey Holland went 3-for-4 with three RBI as the Railroaders neared their season-high in hits with 16 in a 12-2 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday night at La Moderna Field.

Back-to-back nights where Cleburne relied heavily on great pitching early on in the game and had the bats come alive in the later innings. Starter LHP Antonio Velez got himself into trouble with runners on base in multiple innings but battled back every time with no runs given up through five innings.

The Railroaders opened it up in the sixth and seventh innings with nine runs scored off of right-handed relievers Jose Cruz and Dylan Chalmers. Through two appearances in the series, Chalmers has given up seven runs, five of them earned off six hits in two innings pitched.

The win puts Cleburne alongside the Canaries and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for the most wins in the American Association at 36. The Railroaders will try for 37 and a series sweep against Sioux Falls Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

