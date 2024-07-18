DockHounds Pitch Shutout of RailCats

Gary, Ind. - Jon Duplantier, Mitchell Mueller, Jake Cantleberry, and Alan Carter combined for the Lake Country DockHounds' third shutout of the season, the second of the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2024, in a 5-0 victory Wednesday night.

Duplantier wasn't nearly as dominant as his first time out for Lake Country, but the right-hander struck out six RailCats in four frames as he progresses to a full starter's workload. After three perfect innings last Thursday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, Duplantier needed to strand the Gary SouthShore runners in scoring position.

"It felt good to execute even when I didn't feel as good," Duplantier said. "It's important to get through the innings where you don't have that great command."

Following a four-inning start, Mitchell Mueller picked up his first professional strikeout and win in three scoreless innings, building on his impressive stretch with the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Jake Cantleberry then pitching on back-to-back nights threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning with two strikeouts before Alan Carter shut the door by striking out a batter in the ninth inning.

Lake Country's offense only scored in two innings Wednesday, but four runs came home in the fourth inning. After a Ray Zuberer III RBI-single with one out, the final three scored with Blake Tiberi at the plate.

Ahead of an 0-2 pitch from Carlos Sanabria with the bases loaded, the pitcher dropped the ball while engaged to the rubber to balk home Curtis Terry. Displeased, Sanabria hung the ensuing 0-2 pitch to Tiberi, who tripled home Zuberer III and Deivy Grullon, who extended the inning with a full count walk.

"The pressure eased a bit after the balk knowing that we got one across," Tiberi said. "I got a hanging slider and did the perfect thing with it."

Brett Conine gets the ball Thursday afternoon at 12:00 as the DockHounds go for the series.

