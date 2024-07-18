Railroaders Cash In 8 Runs Off Season-High 18 Hits In Shutout Win

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders pitcher Jalen Miller

(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford) Cleburne Railroaders pitcher Jalen Miller(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford)

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders racked up a season-high 18 hits that drove in eight runs for the shutout win and series sweep over the Sioux Falls on Thursday afternoon at La Moderna Field. Cleburne now leads the American Association in wins with 37 and improved to 10-5 in the month of July.

An all around incredible performance from Cleburne started with RHP Jalen Miller who pitched a two hitter and struck out five batters for his second win of the season.

Plenty of run support came Miller's way from the Railroaders offense including C Blake Grant-Parks who scored twice and became the first Railroader this season to knock five hits in one game. The first time in his illustrious career where Grant-Parks hit five in one game as well.

3B Bret Boswell finished off the series with another great day at the plate going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI off a home run in the 4th. Boswell batted .461 with four extra-base hits in the series.

Cleburne will host the Lincoln Saltdogs for three games before the All-Star Break with game one on Friday night at 7:06 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.