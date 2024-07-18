RailCats Fall Short 4-3 against DockHounds

(Gary, IN) The seven-game homestand was drawing to a close for the RailCats with a four-game series against Lake Country closing it out. Gary SouthShore won the opening game but found not so much success the last two games, losing 9-1 and 5-0. Franklin Perez made his second start for Gary, and Lake Country had the right-hander Brett Conine toeing the slab.

The first batter of the game, Blake Tiberi, tripled into the right-field corner, Ryan Hernandez collected his 60th RBI on the season on a single, Howard Rodriguez would make an error with two outs to give the DockHounds a 2-0 lead.

Howard Rodriguez and Gio Diaz opended the bottom of the first with a walk and a single. Olivier Basabe would send one down the line past Cesar Izturis Jr at third for Rodriguez to come around to score. With runners on second and third, LG Castillo bounced a ball to Izturis who's throw didn't arrive in time for Diaz to slide in and tie the game. Francisco Del Valle gave the 'Cats a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly.

In the fourth the DockHounds tied it up. Demetrius Sims slashed a ball into the ally and would come around as the RailCats couldn't complete a double play to end the threat. The next inning, Hernandez struck again, a ball hit the ball and popped over the head of Basabe and with Josh Altmann already moving, he scooted all the way to the plate and the DockHounds led 4-3.

The tally stayed the same as the division foes set up for the ninth. Rodriguez led off by drawing a walk, his third of the game. Diaz popped up a bunt to the Lake Country Closer, Alan Carter for the first out, and Carter got Basabe down on strikes. With the 'Cats down to their last strike, Yanio Perez smashed a grounder to first but it would find Hernandez, closing out the game and giving the DockHounds a 4-3 win.

The record for the RailCats now stands at 23-39 with three more games to go before the all-star break. Franklin Perez got the loss but he made his longest appearance of the year, logging five innings and walked just one. With the homestand over, the RailCats will make a quick trip to Geneva for a weekend set against the second-place Kane Country Cougars. Game one is set to begin at 6:30 and will be available on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

