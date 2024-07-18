Rookie Sensation Watson Signs with Cardinals

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' breakout arms is on his way to MiLB.

Left-hander Michael Watson's contract has been transferred to the St. Louis Cardinals' organization Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

"I'm very thankful I got to come play with the Monarchs to showcase my abilities," Watson said. "From there, getting picked up is the goal. I'm beyond thankful to get in the door and see what I can do."

Watson becomes the third different Monarchs pitcher to sign with a major league organization this season. Dalton Moats signed with the Chicago Cubs in May, Grant Gavin joined the Cincinnati Reds in June. He will begin his MiLB career with the Palm Beach Cardinals in Single-A.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene on the Fourth of July, recording seven strikeouts in his professional debut against the Kane County Cougars.

Watson, a Sam Houston State graduate, surrendered just three hits in his first two starts. The southpaw hurled five no-hit innings at Winnipeg with just one earned run surrendered.

The Glen Rose, Texas native earned his first professional win on Sunday, July 14, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Watson struck out five across five scoreless innings.

"The last thing I heard before the draft was after my last start, [the Cardinals] were very impressed with what I had done for the Monarchs," Watson said. "Right as the draft ended, my agent texted me and said 'the Cardinals are going to sign you'... it was that quick."

The left-hander recorded a 1.12 ERA across 16 innings pitched for Kansas City.

"Getting around the guys on the team and them being here for me," Watson said. "All the experience [this organization has] is huge and helped me grow in the short time I was here. Go Monarchs!"

The Monarchs host the 2024 American Association All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23. Fans can find tickets and more information at MonarchsBaseball.com/AllStarGame.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.