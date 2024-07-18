DockHounds Take 4-Game Series from Gary SouthShore
July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
Gary, Ind. - For the first time in Lake Country DockHounds history, the Hounds won a four-game series by defeating the Gary SouthShore Railcats 4-3 Thursday afternoon.
Brett Conine picked up his sixth quality start of the season by completing six innings while striking out six, one off his season high. Three runs did score against Conine, though, all of which coming home in the first inning. He battled and fired five scoreless to end his first half.
Lake Country did lead after the first half inning which was kick started by Blake Tiberi's second triple in as many days. Ryan Hernandez picked up his first RBI of the afternoon driving in Tiberi, and another run scored in the half on a decisive error at second base.
Demetrius Sims led off the fourth inning with a double and later scored the tying run. Next inning, Josh Altmann singleed with two outs before Ryan Hernandez doubled off the third base bag on a full count pitch that allowed Altman to score.
JT Moeller, Blake Kunz, and Alan Carter all fired scoreless innings in relief to shut the door and grab the DockHounds' sixth one-run victory of the year.
A crucial three-game series opens Friday at Impact Field against the Chicago Dogs going into the all-star break.
The DockHounds return to WBC Park after the All-Star Break with a 3-game set with these same Gary SouthShore RailCats, beginning with LeRoy Butler Day on July 30.
