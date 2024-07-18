Home Run Challenge Participants Announced

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Get ready to see baseballs fly out of Legends Field!

The American Association has announced the 10-hitter lineup for the 2024 Jeremiah Johnson Home Run Challenge in Kansas City this coming Monday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The 10-player lineup features the league's four leading home run hitters in 2024 as well as seven of the top eight.

The Home Run Derby will be followed by the Renewal By Andersen Celebrity Softball Classic.

The full list of participants is below:

Trevor Achenbach (Sioux Falls Canaries)

Hill Alexander (Cleburne Railroaders)

Narciso Crook (Chicaco Dogs)

Rob Emery (Winnipeg Goldeyes)

Claudio Finol (Kane County Cougars)

Jaxx Groshans (Cleburne Railroaders)

Ryan Hernandez (Lake Country DockHounds)

Brian O'Grady (Cleburne Railroaders)

Josh Rehwaldt (Sioux Falls Canaries)

Jacob Teter (Chicago Dogs)

The rules of the competition are as follows:

First round

- The 10 hitters will bat in a random order

- All 10 will get 3 minutes to hit as many home runs as possible.

- Each hitter will get one 30-second timeout.

- The top four hitters will move on to the second round.

Second round

- Bracket style. The top home run hitter from the first round will face the No. 4 hitter, with No. 2 facing No. 3. Lower seeded hitters will bat first.

- Rules are the same as the first round: 3 minutes to hit as many homers as possible with one 30-second time out.

- The winners of each matchup advance to the final.

The Final

- Both finalists will get two minutes to hit as many home runs as possible, with one 30-second timeout.

Tiebreakers

- Tiebreakers are the same for all rounds.

- In event of ties, competitors will get 1:00 minute to hit as many HRs as possible

- If still tied, the event will go to a swing-off (alternating at bats)

