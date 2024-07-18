Home Run Challenge Lineup, Rules, and Format Unveiled
July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release
The Home Run Challenge sponsored by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company is set to take place on Monday, July 22 at Legends Field in Kansas, KS.
The following players are in the lineup for the 2024 Home Run Challenge (alphabetical order):
Trevor Achenbach (SF)
Hill Alexander (CLE)
Narciso Crook (CHI)
Rob Emery (WPG)
Claudio Finol (KCO)
Jaxx Groshans (CLE)
Ryan Hernandez (LC)
Brian O'Grady (CLE)
Josh Rehwaldt (SF)
Jacob Teter (CHI)
The Rules and Format
First round
All 10 will get 3:00 minutes to hit as many HRs as possible.
One :30 time out allowed for each participant
Top 4 move to 2nd round
Second Round
Seeded based on First Round (1 vs. 4, 2 vs. 3; lower seed hits first)
All 10 will get 3:00 minutes to hit as many HRs as possible.
One :30 time out allowed for each participant
Winners advance to the final
Final
Both will get 2:00 minutes to hit as many HRs as possible
One :30 time out allowed for each participant
Tiebreakers - All Rounds
In the event of ties, competitors will get 1:00 minute to hit as many HRs as possible
If still tied, swing-off (alternating at bats)
Tickets and more information about the All-Star Game can be found here: https://aabaseball.com/2024-american-association-all-star-game-information/
