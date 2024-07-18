Alexander, Groshans, O'Grady Set to Represent Cleburne in the Home Run Derby

Three of the American Association's best long ball hitters hail from Cleburne and will represent the Railroaders in the league's 2024 Home Run Derby. The Association announced the participants for this year's competition at Legends Field in Kansas City including OF Hill Alexander, C Jaxx Groshans, and OF Brian O'Grady.

Both Groshans and O'Grady have stayed toward the top of the leaderboard in home runs, Groshans with 13 and O'Grady at 16, throughout the season. O'Grady has shared some time in first place with the likes of OF Narciso Crook and IF Ryan Hernandez.

Alexander currently sits at nine home runs but it was his performance in last year's derby that earned him the invitation to return this season and be alongside his teammates. All three players were announced as All-Stars on July 9th when a total of seven Railroaders earned a spot on the East Division's All-Star Team.

The first round will give each participant three minutes to hit as many home runs as possible with a 30 second timeout given at any time. Out of the 10 participants, the top four will advance to the next round where they will be placed in a seeded bracket.

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on July 22nd, where you can tune in to cheer on Cleburne's finest on AABaseball.TV.

