McMahon's Gem Leads Monarchs to Victory

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Hunter McMahon delivered his best outing in his first hometown start.

The Kansas City, Missouri native dominated with six scoreless frames, leading the Kansas City Monarchs to a fifth win in six games. KC downed the Lincoln Saltdogs, 6-2, in their rubber game at Legends Field on Thursday night.

McMahon (2-1) recorded six shutout innings with six strikeouts to give the Monarchs' bats the boost they needed.

"He's been good since I came here," outfielder Chavez Young said. "He's been consistent, he did a good job tonight."

Young scored the first run of the game off a Trent Giambrone base knock. Giambrone boosted his RBI streak to three games with his single to right field.

Young drilled an RBI of his own in the second, doubling in All-Star Herbert Iser. The former Triple-A prospect is up to four doubles in six appearances with Kansas City (28-30).

"I was just trying to put a good swing in on it, not do too much, and keep it going," Young said. "I know what this game brings. You have to be even-keeled, that showed today."

The speedy Bahamian beat out a throw from left field to make it 4-0 on a second-inning sacrifice fly from All-Star Frankie Tostado.

Lincoln (21-41) plated two in the seventh on an RBI double from Drew Devine.

The Monarchs got a second sac fly from Giambrone in the seventh to boost their lead to 5-2.

The former major leaguer finished 5-for-13 with four RBIs in the series.

Tostado added an insurance run in the eighth inning to seal a third series victory over Lincoln this season.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs face a huge four-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in North Dakota. The series begins with a doubleheader tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.

