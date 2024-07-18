Winnipeg Catches Close Game

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa -The Sioux City Explorers (26-32) lost a heartbreaker Wednesday night, falling 6-5 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-28) at home. The X's were down early, but Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson (1-2) battled back for a solid outing, giving the Explorers a chance to win. Unfortunately, the X's couldn't complete the comeback, falling one run short in the end with a runner on third.

The Goldeyes started the scoring in the top of the first on a double play ball that allowed Winnipeg's Ramon Bramasco to score, giving the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead. The Goldeyes went on a two-out rally after that, scoring another run as Winnipeg's Miles Simington came home when Sioux City's Jaren Jackson threw a wild pitch, making it 2-0. Later in the frame, Winnipeg's Dayson Croes picked up the first RBI of the game with a single off Sioux City's Jackson, sending home Rob Emery and extending the lead to 3-0.

The Goldeyes seemed to take control in the top of the second after adding another run when Winnipeg's Roby Enriquez collected an RBI single, waving home Andy Armstrong and adding to the Goldeyes advantage 4-0.

The X's started a comeback attempt in the bottom of the fourth when Sioux City's John Nogowski launched a two-run home run to left field off Winnipeg starter Travis Seabrooke (5-1), pushing in Daniel Montano and cutting the X's deficit to 4-2.

Winnipeg's Rob Emery responded in the top of the fifth, adding an extra run to the Goldeyes lead with an RBI single off Sioux City's Jackson, driving in Max Murphy and making it a 5-2 game.

The two teams exchanged scoreless innings after that, but the Explorers continued to come back in the bottom of the seventh, making it 5-4 after back-to-back RBI singles from Sioux City's Daniel Lingua and Daniel Montano.

Sioux City's Jackson came back out to start the eighth, but after allowing a leadoff single to Winnipeg's Simington, Pedro Gonzalez relieved him. The Goldeyes didn't stay quiet, however, adding insurance in the top of the eighth on Croes' RBI single off Sioux City's Gonzalez, sending home Simington and extending the lead to 6-4.

The X's fought back in the bottom of the eighth, cutting the deficit back to one as Sioux City's Scott Ota came home on a throwing error from Winnipeg second baseman Dayson Croes.

Sioux City's Kyle Marman pitched a perfect ninth inning, keeping it a one-run game for Winnipeg closer Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (5) who came out of the bullpen to start the frame for the Goldeyes. The Explorers managed to put a runner on first base and with two outs, Sioux City's John Nogowski hit a fly ball to right field that was misplayed by Winnipeg outfielder Max Murphy, sending Lingua to third base, but Nogowski overran the bag at first and was tagged out to end the game.

The Explorers will face the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the final game of a three-game series Thursday night July 18 with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

