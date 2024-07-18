'Dogs Offense Struggles in Series Finale Loss

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Saltdogs (21-41) struggled to find answers offensively as they dropped the series finale to Kansas City (28-30) 6-2.

INF Alex Baeza reached three times with two walks and a single including a run scored, he reached base six times in the series.

INF Drew Devine drove in two runs with a double in the seventh bringing his RBI total to 29, he now has hits in four of his last five games.

RHP Foster Pace made his seventh start of the season throwing 5.0 innings surrendering 5 hits, four runs all being earned, three walks, and struck out five batters.

Kansas City opened the scoring early going against Wednesday's doubleheader trend with one run in the bottom of the first and three more in the second.

Lincoln's offense sputtered early again going scoreless in the first six innings. Devine with a two-run double cut the lead in half for the moment in the top of the seventh.

The Monarchs would respond right away with one run in the home half of the seventh and again in the eighth for good measure to take their largest lead of the game.

Lincoln got a two-out walk from C Logan Williams in the ninth but couldn't do anything with it as they dropped game three and the series.

The Saltdogs and the Cleburne Railroaders (36-35) open up a three-game series on Friday night at 7:06 from La Moderna field in Cleburne, Texas.

