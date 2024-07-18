Kane County Ekes Out Narrow Win Over RedHawks

FARGO - After two straight runaway scorelines the past two nights, the RedHawks and Kane County Cougars played a tight contest on Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 2-1 loss.

Juan Fernandez DH'ed for the RedHawks, going 2-for-3 in his first game since May 26.

Starting pitcher Nile Ball turned in another good outing for the RedHawks, striking out eight Cougars while allowing only two runs in 5.2 innings of work.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the eighth, the RedHawks couldn't find a way to get a run home, stranding the bases loaded.

Despite the loss, the RedHawks are one game back of the Sioux Falls Canaries for the American Association West Division lead.

Fargo-Moorhead will finish its four-game series with Kane County at 7:02 p.m. on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field before opening a series with the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday.

