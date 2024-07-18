Canaries Swept in Texas

July 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Canaries were swept for the first time in 13 months on Thursday, dropping the finale of their three-game series at Cleburne 8-0.

The Railroaders pounded out a season-high 18 hits and built an eight-run lead after five innings. Liam Spence led the offensive effort with two hits as the Birds dip to 36-24 overall.

The Canaries will close the first half of the season with a three-game series at Sioux City beginning Friday at 7:05pm.

