All-Star Time and Another Scholten Start: Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week

The American Association of Professional Baseball season continues with a full slate of series this weekend, all available for free live viewing at aabaseball.tv. All eyes are on the All-Star Game, set for Tuesday in Kansas City.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The AAPB will host the Futures Tryout Camp in conjunction with the 2024 All-Star Game on Monday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Homefield Baseball Complex in Kansas City, Kansas. It will be a pro-style tryout camp for prospects 18 years and older and will be scouted by representatives from each of the 12 American Association clubs. In addition, MLB scouts will also be invited to attend. Please note this is a limited-space event. Register here.

Speaking of Tuesday's All-Star Game, the Last Man In Votes are in and Miles Simington of the Winnipeg Goldeyes is the West team addition and Nick Dalesandro will represent his Chicago Dogs for the East team. 2024 will be the first time the Monarchs have hosted the American Association All-Star Game. It will be the first all-star contest at Legends Field since the 2006 Northern League All-Star Game.

Iowa State Representative and current Sioux City Explorer J.D. Scholten will make his return to the mound Friday when the Explorers face the first-place Sioux Falls Canaries at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. It will mark the third start for the Sioux City native, 44, who is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings so far. The night will include a T-Shirt giveaway with Scholten's jersey #50.

AAPB is, after all, about the fans, and that fact is not lost on Cleburne Railroaders manager and 12-year Major Leaguer Pete Incaviglia. On July 4 he had the opportunity to reunite with Nathan Hall, who as a young fan in 1989 had attended a Rangers game with his grandmother (his "Nenaw") and had a special exchange with the outfielder during a pre-game autograph session. The Railroaders detailed the story on their website here, worth a read!

For families, the AAPB is not just a great value, it's great fun. Influencer Website DaddysGrounded.com noted the 10 Reasons The Chicago Dogs Are Our Family's Favorite Chicago Team. Sneak peek: the No. 1 answer is "Low-Stress Outing," a sentiment that closer Joey Marciano (15 saves) might not agree with when it comes to protecting a late-game lead...

SportsBusiness Journal had the news this week that the AAPB has reached an agreement with Fubo Sports to carry games, to go alongside the AABaseball.tv broadcasts. More to follow on this one!

Vinny Nittoli is back in the bigs, selected by the Orioles and immediately thrown into a game vs. the rival Yankees on Saturday and tossing two scoreless, one-hit frames. Nittoli played for St. Paul during its AAPB run in 2017 and 2018 and has since appeared in games for five MLB teams.

Patrick Weigel, who spent last season with the Kansas City Monarchs, racking up 10 saves in 35 innings of work, signed with the Cincinnati Reds this week and was assigned to Double-A Chattanooga, where he threw a perfect inning in his debut. Weigel has pitched in the Majors for the Braves and Brewers and was with Saltillo of the Mexican League this season.

Some fun theme nights coming up, in addition to the X's Scholten T-Shirt giveaway:

Friday, "Score Some Cash," Sioux City

Saturday, "Christmas in July," Kane County

Saturday, "Jimmy Buffett Night," Chicago Dogs

Sunday, "Bluey featuring Bluey and Bingo," Kane County

