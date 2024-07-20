Stingers Take Down Badlands Behind Big Nights from Sojka and Whelan

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, ND- In game two of the series out in Dickinson, the Stingers earned a series split against the Badlands Big Sticks by a score 12-3.

The offense got going early as Andrew Sojka (CSUN) blasted a solo home run into right center field to make it 1-0.

After a Big Sticks run to tie it up at 1-1, Willmar tacked on two runs, one in the 2nd and one in the 3rd to take the lead 3-1.

Stingers starter Will Whelan (Minnesota) settled in after the first, going on to toss six straight scoreless frames and in total striking out eight.

Willmar took control of the game in those six frames, scoring two in the 4th and two more in the 7th thanks to Sojka's 2nd home run of the night and league leading 20th of the season.

With the score 7-1, the Stingers kept on scoring, with one in the 8th and a four spot in the 9th highlighted by a Brett Blair (Stanford) two run homer.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Korey Dahlberg (Concordia-St Paul) closed things out and the Stingers took the win.

Willmar returns home on Saturday to take on the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar returns home on Saturday to take on the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

