Dock Spiders Shutout by Green Bay, 8-0

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Justin Doyle

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders were shut out in game one of a two-game series with Green Bay on Saturday at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay by a final score of 8-0. The loss moved the Dock Spiders' record to 19-33 on the season and 6-13 in the second half.

Green Bay started the scoring in the third inning after a double from Mateo Mathews (Wagner). A groundout got Mathews to third base, and a single by Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) scored Mathews, giving Green Bay a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, a single from Sam Miller (Columbia) with two outs brought in Jake Bold (Princeton) from second base, making the score 2-0.

The Rockers extended their lead further in the fifth inning, scoring four runs and bringing nine batters to the plate. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run with two outs from Mulivai Levu (UCLA) to right-center field, which gave Green Bay a 5-0 lead. A walk to the next batter brought Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) to bat with two outs. Harms doubled into right field, bringing in the fourth run of the inning, making the score 6-0.

In the seventh inning, a walk to Caden Shapiro (Princeton) put runners on first and third base for the Dock Spiders with one out. The next hitter, Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech), hit into a 4-6-3 double play, ending the inning and the Dock Spiders' threat. The Dock Spiders tallied two hits and left nine runners on base throughout the game.

Green Bay added two more runs in the seventh inning, setting the final score at 8-0.

The Dock Spiders conclude their series with Green Bay on Sunday. The first pitch against the Rockers on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The Dock Spiders will then have three days off for the All-Star break starting on Monday, before heading to La Crosse for a two-game series starting on Thursday.

