Logger Fall to Rafters, 6-3

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers were defeated by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-3 at Witter Field, in front of a crowd of 1,111 fans.

Logger's starting pitcher, Jed Decooman, delivered a solid performance, pitching 5 innings without allowing any earned runs, conceding only 3 hits, and striking out 5 batters.

Meanwhile, Rafters' starter, Bryson Moore, pitched 4 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 3 hits.

The Loggers made an immediate impact in the top of the 1st inning, scoring 2 runs thanks to a double to center by Luke Anderson (BYU) and a sacrifice fly by Derrick Mitchell (LSU), putting them ahead 2-0.

However, the Rafters responded in the bottom of the 1st, scoring a run when Madon Onate crossed the plate following an error by Decooman.

In the top of the 4th inning, the Loggers extended their lead to 3-1 with an RBI single from JT Kelenic (GCU).

The Rafters quickly countered in the bottom of the 4th, taking the lead by scoring 3 runs. Chris Arroyo scored on a passed ball, followed by Walker Buchanan's 2-RBI single, making it 4-3 in favor of the Rafters.

The Rafters further solidified their lead in the bottom of the 7th inning, adding 2 more runs. Aidan Teel hit an RBI single to right field, and Jorge De Goti contributed an RBI double to left field, bringing the score to 6-3.

This would be enough for the Rafters, as the Loggers were unable to mount a comeback. With this loss, the Loggers' record falls to 28-24, while the Rafters improve to 25-26. The Loggers will return to Copeland Park tomorrow for the second game of the series against the Rafters, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

