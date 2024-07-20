Rox Win Seventh Straight Game Behind Hauge's Record-Tying Homer

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (32-21) took their series opener against the Minot Hot Tots (19-34) by a 6-4 score on Saturday, July 20th. The Rox have won seven consecutive games and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with a 14-6 second-half record.

Paralleling the team's win streak, Rox starting pitching remained on a tear with five solid innings from Northwoods League All-Star Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana Lafayette). The right-hander struck out five while allowing only two runs to earn the winning decision. Over the past seven games, Rox starting pitchers have a 7-0 record with a 0.95 earned run average in 38 innings. St. Cloud's bullpen kept the lead intact, as Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) and Brady Joyner (University of Utah) each dealt a scoreless frame before Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) earned his first save of the season.

At the plate, St. Cloud started the scoring in the bottom of inning three. Brody Williams (Kent State University) lofted a leadoff triple and came around to score on a Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa). Frost enjoyed his best offensive game of the season on Saturday, going 3-for-3 with a run batted in, a run scored, and three stolen bases.

Frost's second single set St. Cloud's five-run fifth inning - which ultimately decided the game - in motion. With two outs in the inning, Ben Higdon (University of Mississippi) slapped a two-run triple to left field, giving the Rox a lead they would not relinquish. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) added on, striking a single that scored Higdon on the next pitch. Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) then finished the busy frame with a historic swing, blasting a two-run home run to left field. Hauge's 10th home run of the season tied him with Adam Martin of the 2013 Rox for the St. Cloud Rox single-season record.

