Huskies Win Big Behind Reeder's 5 RBI, Offensive Eruption vs Eau Claire

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Reagan Reeder delivered five RBIs to life the Duluth Huskies to a 13-6 victory against the Eau Claire Express Saturday night at Carson Park.

The five RBIs are the most in a single game this summer for Reeder. His big game sparked an offensive outburst for the Huskies (10-8, 27-25) and continued their success against the Express (23-29, 8-9).

Reeder's work began in the Huskies' five-run fourth. He delivered the biggest hit of the inning, a three-run home run to give the Huskies a, 4-0, lead.

A grand slam from Eau Claire's Evan Gustafson cut that lead down to a mere one run in the bottom half of the inning, but the Huskies went back to work a half-inning later to restore the five-run cushion. Ethan Cole, who also started the game on the mound for the Huskies, helped himself with a two-run triple. Later, Jayden Duplantier made it three runs with an RBI single before he came around to score on a wild pitch.

After Duluth adequately squashed the Express' momentum, it was all academic from there. Reeder (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, BB) finished off his fantastic day with a two-RBI double as part of a three-run eighth that padded the Huskies lead even more.

The Express scored once in each of the final two innings, but it did not matter. The Huskies recorded two straight wins for the first time on the road trip, and trail in the Great Plains East by just 1.5 games.

Up Next

The Huskies head home for the final game before the all-star break to do battle with the Express one more time. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm on Sunday afternoon.

