Rafters Chop Down Loggers in 6-3 Win

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters final home game before the all-star break was a good one, as they took down La Crosse 6-3 at Witter Field.

The Loggers took the lead early against WR starter Bryson Moore on a Luke Anderson double and a Derrick Mitchell sacrifice fly.

But the Rafters cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame as Mason Onate flew home on an RBI groundout by Aidan Teel. Moore would cede one more run in the top of the fourth and would finish with four innings and three runs (one earned) allowed.

In the bottom of the fourth, Wisconsin Rapids took back the lead after a passed ball scored Chris Arroyo and Walker Buchanan delivered a clutch two-run single to make it 4-3.

Kyler McIntosh took the baton from Moore and dominated through four stellar innings. He allowed just four hits and no runs while striking out two, earning the win for his efforts.. As someone who started the season as the full-time shortstop, it was an incredible performance out of the bullpen.

The score stayed 4-3 until the seventh, where both Aidan Teel and Jorge DeGoti scorched two-out RBI knocks to give the Rafters some much needed insurance in the late innings.

Up 6-3 entering the ninth, Nick Perry was called upon to slam the door. And that he did, inducing a game-ending grounder to DeGoti.

The Rafters have now won two straight and will look to make it three tomorrow in La Crosse in the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05, and Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM for the call.

