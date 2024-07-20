Rockers Double Lakeshore Offensive Output, Win 10-3

Mequon, WI - With the All-Star break and end of season quickly approaching, Lakeshore needed a solid outing from right Ryan Karst against a Rockers team out of Green Bay that has overtaken them in the division standings.

Checking out the box scores, Karst only allowed two hits, but it was the free passes and a long ball that did him in for three runs in his outing.

Tanaka worked a walk to start the game, but Karst battled and recorded two outs on a line out and strikeout. Bold looked to be working another walk, but instead decided to do more damage. He drove Karst's 3-1 pitch over the wall in deep center giving the Rockers a 2-0 lead. Moonlight Graham Field isn't known for its offensive support, but a breeze blowing out to left center helped a potentially routine fly ball get over the wall and out of reach from center fielder Griffin Cameron.

The second and only other hit Karst gave up was a double after two walks in the second inning. That led to another run being plated for Green Bay and a three-run advantage. It was off the bat of Jake Bold, his third this week However, after that Karst locked down. He retired nine of the next ten batters he faced and worked through the fifth inning.

Karst said the pitch was competitive, a cutter, but hung a little too much to a hot-bat in Bold. The biggest area for Karst right now is getting ahead on batters, as his five walks were the biggest error on his stat line and all-around seen in his start.

"A competitive pitch, one that I can walk away from and say okay I had a chance there. That was something that the hitter must consider and see if it's close and not a strike."

When Chabot returned for his fifth inning, trying to match Karst, Lakeshore jumped on the bats. The only out he recorded in the fifth, was on a sacrifice bunt from Sam Hunt that put Billy Scaldeferri in scoring position after his leadoff walk. Another walk and single by Hindle gave the Chinooks their first run and ended Chabot's night bringing in Connor Nolen as his replacement. Nolen would retire both batters he faced, but a groundout from Jack Counsell worked across the 'Nooks second runner cutting the Rockers' lead to one, 3-2.

Arthur Libeau who relived Karst, spotted a scoreless sixth. A leadoff hit was followed by three straight strikeouts, but he wasn't as effective in the seventh. He would face eight Green Bay batters, allowing two walks and three singles. The station to station running ended in a two-run stretch bringing the lead back up to three at 5-2.

Libeau, still uncommitted for this coming season, is looking to control his slider more effectively off the plate when ahead in counts, noting that as the area of struggle in late appearances. The location is precise, but staying off the plate and getting a chase is the focus.

No matter what the outcomes are, fans still show up day in and day out. Including Libeau's high school friends who came out to support him for today's games. He recognizes them and everyone in the stands, crediting them for their tremendous energy and support.

"They're awesome. The kids are always bringing the energy. It's a great atmosphere here. I wouldn't change it for anything."

Replacing Libeau with Davis in the eighth, the 'Nooks looked to keep the lead at its biggest in the game, but that wouldn't be the case. Four extra base hits in the inning including a bases clearing 3 RBI double by Jake Bold to give him half the Rockers RBIs. It was followed by the second out, a sacrifice fly from Sam Miller. A double exchange added the last run of the inning for Green Bay exploding to an eight-run lead.

Nolen finished the game for the Rockers and the only trouble he ran into came in the ninth. Scaldeferri reached on an error to start the inning, after which Nolen secured two outs. With the inning extended, two 'Nooks walked and a run was brought home on a Hennings single. The run made no difference as Lakeshore (6-9) fell 10-3, being swept by Green Bay (8-8) for a second time in the season.

The Chinooks take a trip to Wausau before everyone, besides Dominic Kibler, gets a three-day break from baseball for the All-Star Game.

