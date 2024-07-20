Kingfish Win in Thrilling 6-4 Victory over Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN - Nate Mieskowski was 0-4 entering the 9th inning with the tying and go-ahread run at second and third as the Kingfish trailed the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3.

Mieskowski would change the course of his night and the ball-game sending a double off the wall in left giving Kenosha the lead and boosting them to a 6-4 victory.

Kenosha lead 3-0 heading into the 7th inning before the Jackrabbits took the lead scoring four runs in the bottom half to take a late lead.

Luke Lyman threw 2.1 scoreless to close the game and secure a 4-1 road trip. They return to Kenosha to take on Royal Oak at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

