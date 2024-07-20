Kingfish Offense Dominates In 18-6 Victory Over Royal Oak

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish dominate the Royal Oak Leprechauns 18-6 for their third straight win.

The offense continued right where they left off from their road trip in the first inning. After Royal Oak's poor defense advanced Robert Newland to third, Christopher Schuchart drove him in with a single to left. Connor Meidroth singled with two outs right before Tyler Bickers launched a three-run homer to left field, making it 4-0.

The Leprechauns answered in the second as Riley Frost plated George Athanasiadis with a groundout to short.

The Fish immediately responded when Christopher Schuchart and Will Plattner each recorded an RBI single, increasing the lead to 6-1. Michael Whooley extended the lead in the third with a solo home run to left.

Each team picked up another run in the fourth. Royal Oak's Drew Charters hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Brayden Dowd. Kenosha's Michael Whooley drove in Tyler Bickers on a single.

The back-and-forth action carried over to the fifth when Tony Hatzigeorgiou scored a pair with a double down the left-field line for Royal Oak.

Kenosha answered with three runs of their own. Christopher Schuchart collected his third RBI single for the inning's first run. Hunter Daymond followed by coming home on a wild pitch. Will Plattner capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to center.

Six runs in the sixth put this game away for the Fish. Gavin Taylor's double and Christopher Schuchart's walk drove in the first two. Will Plattner finished with a grand slam to left-center field, extending the lead to 17-4. Justin Hausser added an RBI single in the eighth for Kenosha's final run.

Royal Oak put two final runs on the board in the last two innings on a fielding error and fielder's choice groundout.

Kingfish pitching finished with ten strikeouts in this 18-6 win, pushing their league-leading total to 500. Their 20 hits as a team tied a franchise record, too.

The Kingfish continue this series tomorrow at Historic Simmons Field at 1:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

